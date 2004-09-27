© 2022 KPCW

Gretchen Berland, MacArthur Genius Award Winner

Published September 27, 2004 at 10:00 PM MDT

Gretchen Berland uses experience from her previous career of making documentaries to compose video projects on health-care topics. She has won a $500,000 "genius award" from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

Guest:

Dr. Gretchen Berland, assistant Professor of Internal Medicine at Yale University School of Medicine. Uses experience from her previous career of making documentaries to compose video projects on health-care topics.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

