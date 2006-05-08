© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

The Misunderstanding of John Malkovich

Published May 8, 2006 at 9:56 AM MDT

Audiences may think of John Malkovich as the guy who specializes in playing evil, demented or manipulative villains. But the actor says that perception reveals more about what the public likes -- or what they like to see him do -- than about the roles he actually takes on.

Malkovich is more than just a big-screen baddie -- and he's more than just an actor. He directed the 2003 film The Dancer Upstairs, and helms Mr. Mudd, a film production company. Mr. Mudd's latest project is a black comedy called Art School Confidential, in which Malkovich plays a thoroughly unattractive, and not very talented, art professor. The film is directed by Terry Zwigoff and adapted from a graphic novel by Daniel Clowes.

In an interview with Robert Siegel, Malkovich talks about the challenges of both acting in and producing the same movie, why it's lucky he's a "gifted and well-trained liar" and how tater tots foiled an earlier career as a cabbage cutter.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News