'When I Came Home': Fighting for Homeless Vets

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that as many as 400,000 American military veterans are homeless at least part of the time. And veterans of America's latest wars are adding to those numbers.

It's estimated that hundreds of recently returned veterans of the war in Iraq are living on the streets.

Herold Noel, an Iraq war veteran who found himself suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder -- and living out of his car in Brooklyn -- is the focal point of Dan Lohaus' documentary When I Came Home.

The film follows the stories of homeless veterans from the Vietnam War to the present conflicts, and the growing effort to address their needs.

