Friday marks the release of a new documentary by filmmaker Ward Merrill called The Heart of the Game. The film follows the Roosevelt Roughriders, a high school girls' basketball team from Seattle, over a seven-year period.

Ed Gordon talks about the film with Roughriders coach Bill Resler and Darnellia Russell, a standout player on one of Resler's winning teams.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.