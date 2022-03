An FBI investigation recently resulted in indictments in a scheme to allegedly sell $5 million worth of fake art prints via eBay. The prints were sophisticated fakes of works by Picasso, Warhol, Chagall and other artists.

Liane Hansen talks with a member of the FBI's art crime team and a victimized art dealer about the trend of art fraud on the Internet.

