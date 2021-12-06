© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Journalism When It Matters Most. Donate Now.
NPR News

Omicron variant threatens global supply chain as the holidays approach

Published December 6, 2021 at 11:11 AM MST

With the holiday shopping season here and a new COVID-19 variant threatening to further slow the global supply chain, the Biden administration has tried to strike a hopeful tone. But as China remains conservative with the virus, some of its ports are overloaded and understaffed.

Paul Bingham, a transportation economist with IHS Markit, joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News