A 5-year-old boy dies after he was trapped in a well for 4 days

Updated February 5, 2022 at 4:08 PM ET

IGHRAN, Morocco — The Moroccan royal palace says a 5-year-old boy who was trapped in a deep well for four days has died.

Moroccan King Mohammed VI expressed his condolences to the boy's parents in a statement released by the palace.

The boy, Rayan, was pulled out Saturday night by rescuers after a lengthy operation that captivated global attention.

