In a virtual address, President Zelenskyy call on the U.S. to 'do more'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a virtual address to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday morning. His remarks come as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its third week.

The Ukrainian president spoke to many lawmakers over a Zoom call earlier this month as Congress seeks to help his country fend off an invasion from Russia. Zelenskyy's address Wednesday follows one to Canada's Parliament on Tuesday, where he asked for continued support of Ukraine. He addressed the British House of Commons on March 8 and similarly pleaded for global assistance.

In a letter to House and Senate members on Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that hosting the address will help convey lawmakers' support to the people of Ukraine "as they bravely defend democracy."

"The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin's cruel and diabolical aggression, and to passing legislation to cripple and isolate the Russian economy as well as deliver humanitarian, security and economic assistance to Ukraine," the letter said.

Last week, Congress approved a bill that provided $13.6 billion for military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. President Biden also announced that the U.S. would ban Russian oil imports and attempt to take away Russia's trade relations status with the U.S.

According to the United Nations, more than 600 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia's invasion, and NPR reports it's probable that number is larger than documented.

