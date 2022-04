Updated April 2, 2022 at 8:42 PM ET

The Kansas Jayhawks beat the Villanova Wildcats, 81-65, on Saturday, setting up one half of the final championship game for the 2022 men's NCAA basketball tournament.

Kansas will play the winner of Saturday night's matchup between Duke and UNC — the first NCAA tournament showdown between the neighboring school rivals.

