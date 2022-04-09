© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged — again

By Emma Bowman
Published April 9, 2022 at 11:40 AM MDT
Actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive for a special screening of the film <em>Marry Me</em> at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles on Friday.
Valerie Macon
/
AFP via Getty Images
Actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive for a special screening of the film <em>Marry Me</em> at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles on Friday.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged — again — after rekindling their romance last year, to the delight of Bennifer fans everywhere.

Lopez shared the news in her newsletter, On the JLo, with a video clip of the tearful singer-actress admiring what appeared to be an engagement ring — a large, green stone.

A giddy Lopez hinted at the announcement on Twitter with another video message Friday night, adding a ring emoji to her handle.

The couple gave their romance another go last year. Lopez and Affleck first got engaged in November 2002 and called it off in January 2004. They have five kids between them. She has two children with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Affleck has three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Lopez told People in February that, 18 years later, she and Affleck now have what it takes to go the distance.

"We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things," she said.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Emma Bowman
See stories by Emma Bowman