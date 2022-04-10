Tiger Woods will look to rebound at the Masters after a career-worst day

Tiger Woods is set to tee off Sunday morning in the fourth round of the Masters tournament, after recording a career-worst day in the third round.

Woods is back on the PGA tour after 17 months away from the game. Last year, he watched the tournament from his hospital bed after sustaining multiple injuries in a high-speed car crash.

The 46-year-old golfer says he's thankful to be competing at all.

Heading into the fourth round, Woods was tied in the 41st spot on the tournament leaderboard, along with competitors Russell Henley and Jon Rahm. At 10:50 a.m. ET, Woods will pair with Jon Rahm.

You can tune in to the competition on the Masters' website, CBS or ESPN.

