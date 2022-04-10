Trump endorses Dr. Oz for the U.S. Senate

Former president Donald Trump has endorsed fellow TV personality-turned-politician Dr. Mehmet Oz for the U.S. Senate ahead of the Republican primary in Pennsylvania.

"This is all about winning elections in order to stop the Radical Left maniacs from destroying our Country," Trump said in a statement promoting the celebrity heart surgeon-turned-politician this weekend. "I have known Dr. Oz for many years, as have many others, even if only through his very successful television show. He has lived with us through the screen and has always been popular, respected, and smart."

The former president also praised Dr. Oz's medical and academic credentials, adding, "He even said that I was in extraordinary health, which made me like him even more (although he also said I should lose a couple of pounds!)."

The endorsement comes as Republican candidates vie for Trump's support in the key battleground state and in other primaries across the country.

Earlier, Trump had endorsed Sean Parnell, an Army veteran who dropped out of the race after allegations of physical abuse against his wife and children emerged. Parnell has denied those accusations.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.