© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Here are the key primary election results from Alabama

Published May 24, 2022 at 3:00 AM MDT

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas, where there are runoff races following an election on March 1.

In Alabama, notable primaries include governor, where GOP incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey faces primary challengers. And Katie Britt, former head of the Business Council of Alabama Army veteran Mike Durant and Rep. Mo Brooks are all seeking to replace GOP Sen. Richard Shelby. At one time Brooks had the endorsement of Donald Trump, though the former president later withdrew that support.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News