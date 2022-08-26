© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Jerome Powell says Fed is resolved to fight inflation even if it brings economic pain

By Scott Horsley
Published August 26, 2022 at 9:20 AM MDT
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a Fed policy meeting in Washington, D.C., on July 27. Powell warned on Friday the central bank is committed to bring down inflation even if it causes some economic pain.
Drew Angerer
/
Getty Images
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a Fed policy meeting in Washington, D.C., on July 27. Powell warned on Friday the central bank is committed to bring down inflation even if it causes some economic pain.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave a clear signal that the central bank will continue raising interest rates to fight inflation in his highly anticipated speech at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The comments are intended to show the Fed is committed to fighting inflation, even if it causes an economic slowdown.

"We will keep at it until we are confident the job is done," Powell said in a speech that lasted less than 10 minutes, while also warning that "restoring price stability will take some time."

However, Powell s acknowledged higher interest rates could bring economic pain.

"Reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below-trend growth," he said. That will "bring some pain to households and businesses. These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation."

But Powell added that "failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain."

The Fed has already raised interest rates by over 2 percentage points this year, and it's expected to raise rates again by either half a percentage point or three-quarters of a percentage point at its next meeting in September.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
See stories by Scott Horsley