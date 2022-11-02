© 2022 KPCW

Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros make history, record a World Series no-hitter

By NPR Staff
Published November 2, 2022 at 10:19 PM MDT
Cristian Javier of the Houston Astros delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in game four of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on Nov. 2, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Al Bello
/
Getty Images
Cristian Javier of the Houston Astros delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in game four of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on Nov. 2, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Game 4 of the World Series made history Wednesday night when the Houston Astros completed the first combined no-hitter in postseason history.

Pitcher Cristian Javier started the game for the Astros, which tied the series 2-2 with the win and ensured the fall classic returns to Houston. Javier pitched the first six innings, joining the New York Yankees' Don Larsen as the only pitchers in World Series history to finish a game with no hits allowed in six or more innings pitched. Larsen pitched the only other perfect game in the World Series in 1956.

A trio of relievers finished the game for Javier and Houston. In total, Javier recorded 18 outs from 97 pitches on Wednesday.

Javier, 25 and a native of the Dominican Republic, becomes the first pitcher ever to start multiple combined no-hitters within a career. On June 25 and in Yankee Stadium, Javier threw 115 pitches and recorded 21 outs.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Staff
