NPR News

Fugees' rapper Pras Michel convicted in foreign influence case

By Washington desk
Published April 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM MDT
Pras Michel, former member of the Fugees, center, and his lawyer David Kenner arrive to federal court in Washington, D.C., on April 3, 2023.
Bloomberg
/
Bloomberg via Getty Images
Pras Michel, former member of the Fugees, center, and his lawyer David Kenner arrive to federal court in Washington, D.C., on April 3, 2023.

Grammy-winning musician Pras Michel has been convicted in a federal court in Washington, D.C., on 10 counts related to charges that include conspiracy, witness tampering and failing to register as an agent of China.

Michel, a member of the Fugees, whose 1996 album The Score remains one of the top streaming albums of all time, later tried to reinvent himself as a businessman and a humanitarian. He netted the attention of federal authorities when he waded into international and a national politics.

Michel faced charges stemming from his relationship to Jho Low, a Malaysian billionaire accused of stealing $4 billion from a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund.

Low is believed to be in China; Michel stood trial alone.

This story will be updated.

