Photos: Donald Trump's federal indictment

Former President Donald Trump pleaded 'not guilty' to 37 felony charges during a Miami federal court appearance. Trump is facing charges including obstruction of justice and unlawful retention of defense information.

Outside the courthouse, hundreds of Trump's loyalists gathered to rally in support of the former president.

Trump left Miami after his court appearance. Trump is the first former president in U.S. history to be charged with federal crimes

Here is what today looked like.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Giorgia Viera / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Gregg Donovan shows his support outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse before the arraignment of former President Trump.

Alon Skuy / Getty Images / Getty Images Police motorcycles used to escort the motorcade carrying former President Trump arrive at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse.

Ricardo Arduengo / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Demonstrators against and supporters of former President Trump gather outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse.

Alon Skuy / Getty Images / Getty Images Former President Trump waves as he makes a visit to the Cuban restaurant Versailles after he appeared for his arraignment on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Matias J. Ocner / Miami Herald/Tribune News Service/Getty Images / Miami Herald/Tribune News Service/Getty Images Homeland Security Police Officers outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse.

Pedro Portal/ / Miami Herald/Tribune News Service/Getty Images / Miami Herald/Tribune News Service/Getty Images Members of the Blacks for Trump supporter group, lead by Maurice Symonette (center), march in front of the Miami Federal Courthouse.

Yuki Iwamura / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Supporters of former President Trump pray during a demonstration outside of Trump Tower in New York City.

Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Members of the media run out of Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse.

Scott Olson / Getty Images / Getty Images People try to catch a glimpse of former President Trump as he leaves the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. federal courthouse.

/ Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images / Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images Former President Trump arrives to the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday.

/ Ricardo Arduengo/AFP Getty Images / Ricardo Arduengo/AFP Getty Images Miami Police Officers ride around the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse.

/ Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images / Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images A demonstrator runs in front of a motorcade of vehicles carrying former President Trump, at Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse, in Miami.

Win McNamee / Getty Images / Getty Images Former President Trump arrives at the Miami International Airport on June 12, 2023.

Ricardo Arduengo / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Supporters of former President Trump gather outside Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Florida, on June 12, 2023.