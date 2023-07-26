© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

McConnell abruptly stops speaking at press conference

By Washington desk
Published July 26, 2023 at 1:09 PM MDT
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., reaches out to help Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., after McConnell froze and stopped talking at the microphone during a news conference after a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans on Wednesday. McConnell was escorted back to his office and later returned to the news conference and answered questions.
Drew Angerer
/
Getty Images
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., reaches out to help Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., after McConnell froze and stopped talking at the microphone during a news conference after a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans on Wednesday. McConnell was escorted back to his office and later returned to the news conference and answered questions.

On Capitol Hill, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell abruptly stopped speaking at a press conference with reporters on Wednesday.

He stood silently at the microphone for more than 30 seconds while colleagues looked on.

He was later escorted away from the press conference by Sen. John Barrasso but then returned and told reporters that he's "fine" and can do his job.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Washington desk