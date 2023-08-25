© 2023 KPCW

Weekly news quiz: From mug shots and debate insults to meme dogs and a giraffe baby

By Holly J. Morris
August 25, 2023
From left: talent, rarity, enthusiasm
Jerod Harris/Getty Images, Tony Bright/Brights Zoo via AP, Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images
From left: talent, rarity, enthusiasm

A giraffe was born without spots! This frankly sounds like some kind of ill omen. Maybe frogs will rain from the sky or a two-headed calf will speak. It's that kind of Friday.

Other stuff also happened. Mug shots were taken. A debate was skipped. Slightly radioactive water was released. Passive voice was used.

Delightfully, science weighed in on octopuses congregating and whales exfoliating.

So ... have you been paying attention? Time to find out.

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.