The story of the drug-running DEA informant behind the databases tracking our lives

You might not know Hank Asher. But you'll recognize how his creation and monetization of online databases helped change modern life.

Who is he?

Once a young pilot in South Florida and the Caribbean, Asher fell in with a group of drug smugglers in the 1980s and got into a lot of trouble (though was never convicted of a felony.)

Asher sought help from F. Lee Bailey, a well-known attorney, who saw how Asher's network of connections and understanding of the smuggling world could help the DEA.

Asher became an informant. And in turn, he then gained insight into how the early DEA computer systems worked.



What's the big deal? As explained in journalist McKenzie Funk's new book, The Hank Show, Asher took what he knew about computers and compiling information on people and then applied his own business acumen to the concept.

That eventually snowballed into an idea to collect and monetize a database of people's information.

Funk explains that Asher started out in Florida, collecting the state's entire public records of vehicle registrations, drivers licenses, and all other kinds of other information.

He eventually sold access to those databases to police forces, insurance companies, and other corporations that benefitted from having detailed information on the masses.

/ St. Martins Press / St. Martins Press The cover of Funk's latest book.

What did Funk discover? Funk spoke to All Things Considered host Ari Shapiro about Asher's empire and the ways the databases he built helped transform modern life.

So, what now?

Asher, regarded by some as the "father of data fusion," died in 2013. But finding every address registered to your name will live on the internet forever.

The Hank Show is available now.



