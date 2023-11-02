Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump to take the stand in New York civil fraud trial

Donald Trump Jr., executive vice president of the Trump Organization and a son of former President Donald Trump, will continue giving testimony Thursday in the New York County Supreme Court.

Trump Jr. began testifying Wednesday in a civil trial accusing him, his brother and his father of knowingly committing fraud.

Colleen Faherty, the lawyer for the attorney general, kicked off questions by asking Trump Jr. about his prior roles in the Trump Organization and the Trump Revocable Trust. She also asked about the hierarchy in the business and where it placed him, his brother, his father and Allen Weisselberg, the former Trump Organization chief financial officer, who are all defendants in the trial.

Trump Jr. testified that he didn't recall being involved in the compilation of the statements of financial condition for Donald Trump, but that he had the responsibility to sign off on the documents. He said he relied on others, like Weisselberg, to vet the documents.

His testimony is expected to be followed by that of his younger brother Eric, another vice president of the family's landmark business, as soon as Thursday.

The former president is expected to take the witness stand next Monday, marking the first time he is formally called up to publicly testify in any of his pending trials.

Ivanka Trump, the former president's daughter, is also scheduled to testify next week. She is not a defendant.

The family will answer questions before New York Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over the trial. Engoron has already ruled that the Trump Organization filed fraudulent statements of financial condition. However, several issues remain to be resolved at trial, including whether the fraud was committed on purpose and how much of a penalty should be paid if the defendants are found liable.

