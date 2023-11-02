More foreign citizens, including about 400 Americans, are set to depart Gaza

TEL AVIV, Israel — Hundreds of Americans and other foreign passport holders were poised to leave the Gaza Strip Thursday, continuing the first major departure of civilians from the territory since the war between Israel and the militant Hamas began earlier this month.

A new list of passport holders approved to depart — all of them foreign citizens or dual national Palestinians — was issued by the border authority overnight. It included around 400 Americans. It was unclear how many would be able to cross Thursday.

The State Department has been in contact with around 400 Americans who have expressed a desire to leave, department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Wednesday. With their family members, the total number is around 1,000, Miller said.

At least 300 foreign citizens departed Gaza on Wednesday, according to the Gaza border authority, which is operated by Hamas. In addition, dozens of critically wounded Palestinians were transported by ambulance to hospitals in Egypt for treatment.

Israel's airstrikes are ongoing, and its ground campaign inside Gaza has intensified. Israeli troops have entered from Gaza's north and east, and the Israel Defense Forces have reported multiple skirmishes between its soldiers and Hamas fighters.

In Gaza, access to water, food, fuel and medical care remain urgent humanitarian issues, the United Nations reports.

Nearly 8,800 Palestinians have been killed since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian health officials. Some 240 hostages remain held by Hamas.

Calls for a cease-fire have grown from human rights groups, international leaders and left-leaning members of the Democratic party. The White House, once steadfast in its support of Israel's opposition to a ceasefire, has shown support in recent days for what officials have called a "humanitarian pause."

On Wednesday, President Biden himself called for such a "pause."

"I think we need a pause," he said, speaking to a crowd of supporters after giving a campaign speech. A brief cessation of military operations could "give time to get the prisoners out," he added, which the White House later clarified to refer to hostages held by Hamas.

Israel says there are 240 hostages still in Gaza. Hamas claims that dozens have died in Israeli airstrikes.

At least 17 Israeli soldiers have died since Israel's ground troops entered Gaza in what officials have called the "second phase" of the war. In total, 332 Israeli soldiers have died in the conflict so far, most of them on Oct. 7.

