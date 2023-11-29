© 2023 KPCW

Harris plans to attend the COP28 climate summit

By Deepa Shivaram
Published November 29, 2023 at 9:29 AM MST
Vice President Harris speaks outside the White House on Nov. 8. Harris is planning to travel to the COP28 international climate summit this week, according to a source familiar with the plans.
Win McNamee
/
Getty Images
Vice President Harris speaks outside the White House on Nov. 8. Harris is planning to travel to the COP28 international climate summit this week, according to a source familiar with the plans.

Vice President Harris is planning to attend the COP28 summit in United Arab Emirates this week, according to a source familiar with the plans. The source was not authorized to speak publicly about the trip.

The trip follows some pushback on the administration for not sending President Biden to the global climate meeting. Biden attended the last two years, and his administration has made climate policy a priority.

Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.
