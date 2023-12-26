2023 in photos: NPR station photographers share memorable moments

Each year, we recognize the work and importance of local journalism through the lenses of the member and affiliate NPR stations. Photographers have covered pivotal moments throughout the year; that's why we asked them to share memorable events they covered this past year.

Reflecting on the photos... I'm struck by the recurring theme of large gatherings of people. Whether in joy, prayer, protest or grief, it seems 2023 was a year where the desire to be around others was particularly palpable.

Some of the events included the East Palestine train derailment, the leak of classified U.S. intelligencedocuments, Texas women challenging thestate's abortion bans, the end of the nation's COVID-19 immigration emergency order, the controversy around Title 42, the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to end race-conscious admission programs at colleges and universities across the country and calls for a cease-fire in Gaza in several U.S. cities.

From moments of joy for concertgoers with Beyoncé's return to the stage to grief in vigils for the deaf and hard of hearing victims of a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS / KPBS Migrants and asylum-seekers cross into the United States from Tijuana, Mexico, through the El Chaparral crossing, walking up its iconic white ramp on their way to make their asylum claim on May 12, 2023. Full story here.

Beth LaBerge / KQED / KQED Wood Street resident Mayana Sparks cries while watching the city of Oakland begin to evict an encampment on April 10, 2023. Full story here.

/ Patricia Lim/KUT / Patricia Lim/KUT An estimate of over 10,000 protestors rallying during the All Out For Palestine Rally held at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 in protest of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Sophia Lewis, 13, of Maryland Heights, Mo., helps hoist a giant rainbow flag down Market Street on June 25, 2023, during the St. Louis PrideFest Parade in downtown St. Louis.

Megan Farmer / KUOW / KUOW Kieyira Flintroy poses for a photo while waiting in line to see Beyoncé on her Seattle stop of the Renaissance World Tour on Sept. 14, 2023, at Seattle's Lumen Field. Full story here.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA / KERA The Mitotiliztli Yaoyollohtli Aztec dance company lines up for a march for Santos Rodriguez, a 12-year-old shot by a Dallas police officer in 1973, during a 50th anniversary commemoration on July 23, 2023, in downtown Dallas. Full story here.

Beth LaBerge / KQED / KQED Dulce De Leche performs on Columbus Avenue during the event San Francisco is a Drag, a series of outdoor performances on Dec. 2, 2023. Full story here.

Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB / OPB Surrounded by security, Aimee Kotek Wilson (left), and her wife, Gov. Tina Kotek, prepare to enter the inaugural proceedings at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., on Jan. 9, 2022. Full story here.

From each corner of the country, these photographers have documented the events that have shaped the stories from their states and cities. "Through photos, I sought to convey the distinct tapestry of the place I call home, highlighting both the realities that demand attention and the aspects we cherish," said KQED's photojournalist Beth LaBerge.

These images from across the country represent some of the year's most remarkable stories:

Jesse Costa / WBUR / WBUR Maura Healey waits to be escorted into the Massachusetts House of Representatives' chamber on Jan. 5, 2023, to be sworn in as the state's next governor. Full story here.

Robin Lubbock / WBUR / WBUR Runners cross the starting line of the 127th Boston Marathon on April 17, 2023. Full story here.

Jesse Costa / WBUR / WBUR Pallbearers carry the casket of Mel King out the doors of Boston's Union United Methodist Church after King's funeral service on April 11, 2023. Perhaps the city's most prominent modern Black organizer and politician, King died on March 28, at the age of 94. Full story here.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA / KERA Victor Ramirez and Gina Bennett, both of whom work at the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas, hug on May 8, 2023, at a memorial for the eight victims of a mass shooting. Full story here.

Caden Perry / OPB / OPB John Wade from Cleveland, Ohio, has a boost of confidence right before the start signal in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games at the Portland International Raceway on July 5, 2023. Full story here.

Ryan Loew / IPM / IPM East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway talks to reporters during a contentious community meeting on Feb. 15, 2023, about the fiery, toxic train derailment that occurred in the Ohio community earlier that month. Full story here.

/ Julie A Hotz for CalMatters / Julie A Hotz for CalMatters Members of the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America picket the Amazon Studios in Culver City, Calif., on June 17, 2023. Full story here.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public Jatun Mashikiuna performs during a festival in downtown Hartford, Conn., where officials and the public joined members of the Ecuadorian community to raise their flag at the Capitol in observance of Ecuador's Independence Day on Aug. 10, 2023. Full story here.

Martin do Nascimento / KQED / KQED Michael Jones and others strike at the Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center in Oakland, Calif., on Oct. 4, 2023. Full story here.

Megan Farmer / KUOW / KUOW Megan Rapinoe walks onto the field to play her final NWSL regular-season home game against the Washington Spirit on Oct. 6, 2023, at Seattle's Lumen Field. Full story here.

Tyrone Turner / DCist/WAMU / DCist/WAMU For the first Literary Costume Ball at the Library of Congress, around 2,000 people dressed as their favorite characters and packed the Thomas Jefferson Building for the Sept. 14, 2023, event, which featured caricature artists, a DJ and a costume contest. Full story here.

Raquel C. Zaldívar / New England News Collaborative / New England News Collaborative At the "One Lewiston" Community Vigil, attendees sign "I love you" after four members of Maine's deaf community were killed in a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, on Oct. 29, 2023. Full story here.

Adriana Heldiz / CalMatters / CalMatters Maya Murchison poses for a photo at Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, Calif., on Oct. 23, 2023. Murchison, a high school senior, said the Supreme Court's affirmative action ruling affected her college application process. Full story here.

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite / Denverite Arturo, from Venezuela, is one of the many migrants who arrived in Denver from the southern border. He stays in a tent on Zuni Street, where migrants who had stayed in a city-contracted motel relocated after they had to leave the facility in November. Full story here.

Tyrone Turner / DCist/WAMU / DCist/WAMU A large crowd of people gathered in front of the White House for morning prayers on Nov. 13, 2023, the day of the March for Israel. Full story here.

Juliana Yamada / KQED / KQED People rally outside the Powell Street Station in downtown San Francisco to call for a cease-fire in Gaza as President Biden arrives for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference on Nov. 14, 2023. Full story here.

Beth LaBerge / KQED / KQED Protesters demanding a cease-fire in Gaza block the westbound lanes of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge on Nov. 16, 2023. Full story here.

Raquel C. Zaldívar / New England News Collaborative / New England News Collaborative Tanya Talamante pauses in the icy water at Oakledge Park on Jan. 20, 2023, in Burlington, Vt. This is part of Vermont Public's first-person stories on how Latinos spending time outdoors can inspire deeper connections with others, their heritage and nature itself. Full story here.

Patricia Lim / KUT / KUT Center for Reproductive Rights leaders leading the lawsuit aim to hold the state of Texas accountable for the consequnces of their multiple abortion bans on March 7, 2023.