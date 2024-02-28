© 2024 KPCW

More than 330,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees are recalled to fix steering wheel issue

By The Associated Press
Published February 28, 2024 at 9:25 AM MST
The Jeep logo is seen in the south Denver suburb of Englewood, Colo., on April 15, 2018. Chrysler is recalling more than 330,00 Jeep Grand Cherokees because of a steering wheel issue that may cause drivers to lose control of their vehicles.
David Zalubowski
/
AP
The Jeep logo is seen in the south Denver suburb of Englewood, Colo., on April 15, 2018. Chrysler is recalling more than 330,00 Jeep Grand Cherokees because of a steering wheel issue that may cause drivers to lose control of their vehicles.

Chrysler is recalling more than 330,00 Jeep Grand Cherokees because of a steering wheel issue that may cause drivers to lose control of their vehicles.

The recall is for 338,238 of Chrysler's 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L and 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles.

The automaker says in documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the upper control arm ball joint and steering knuckle may separate and cause the wheel to fall outward, which could result in losing control of the vehicle and increasing the risk of a crash.

Individuals with impacted vehicles will be able to go to dealers to have the upper control arm pinch bolts replaced for free.

