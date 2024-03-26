The winless lottery streak ends. Someone wins the $1.12 billion Mega Millions jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa — Someone overcame the odds Tuesday night and won the $1.12 billion Mega Millions jackpot, breaking a winless streak that dated to last December.

The numbers drawn were: 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 and 4.

Until the latest drawing, no one had matched all six numbers and won the Mega Millions jackpot since Dec. 8. That amounted to 30 straight drawings without a big winner.

It's tough to win the Mega Millions jackpot because the odds are so long, at 1 in 302.6 million.

The prize is the 8th largest in U.S. lottery history.

The $1.12 billion jackpot is for a winner who is paid through an annuity, with an initial payment and then 29 annual payments. Most winners choose a cash payout, which would be $537.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

