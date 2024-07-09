Ahead of the Republican Convention, Nikki Haley tells her delegates to vote for Trump

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who unsuccessfully ran for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is releasing all 97 of her delegates and encouraging them to support Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next week, as first reported by Politico.

A spokeswoman says Haley will not attend the convention.

Spokeswoman Chaney Denton says Haley was “not invited, and she's fine with that. Trump deserves the convention he wants. She's made it clear she's voting for him and wishes him the best."

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley was one of several Republican rivals to Trump, and the last major candidate to withdraw from the primary.

She initially refused to throw her weight behind him, saying he’d have to earn her support.

Ultimately, Haley did say she would be voting for Trump during a speech at the Hudson Institute, a think tank she joined after dropping out of the race. In May, she pledged

Haley is now urging the 97 delegates she earned in the primary election to back Trump in the official nomination proceedings. In a statement, Haley said the convention is a “time for unity,” and said President Biden is “not competent” to serve another term.

While Haley is "releasing" the delegates, they may not be required to vote for Trump and may still choose to vote for Haley or back another Republican. In some cases delegates are bound to a candidate until the convention, based on state party rules.

Copyright 2024 NPR