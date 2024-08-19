© 2024 KPCW

Ashley Biden, the president's daughter, paints a personal picture of her father's commitment

By C Mandler,
Elena Moore
Published August 19, 2024 at 9:59 PM MDT
Joe Biden arrives onstage after his daughter Ashley Biden introduced him.
Eva Hambach
/
AFP via Getty Images
Joe Biden arrives onstage after his daughter Ashley Biden introduced him.

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

Ashley Biden, the youngest child of President Biden, painted a more personal picture of her father, sharing stories of him as a parent and as a political figure.

A social worker and activist, Ashley has largely stayed out of the spotlight.

Watch her full remarks:

"Dad always told me that I was no better than anybody else, and nobody was better than me. He taught me that everyone deserves a fair shot and that we shouldn't leave anyone behind. That's what you learn from a fighter who has been underestimated his entire life," she said.

"When I look at Dad, I see grace, strength and humility," she added. "I see one of the most consequential leaders ever in history."

The 43-year-old, who is the former executive director at the Delaware Center for Justice, also spoke about her late brother Beau, who died in 2015, adding that her father was able to keep serving in government despite reeling from a loss.

"After Beau passed, I got this tattoo on my wrist. It says, 'courage, dear heart' — a reminder to myself to keep going, to get back up, like my dad has always done," she said. "He has taught me that a courageous heart is a miraculous thing. A courageous heart can heal a family. A courageous heart can heal a nation and maybe even the world."

Joe Biden wipes away a tear on stage.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Joe Biden wipes away a tear on stage.

When the president took the stage, he hugged his daughter and dabbed his eyes with a tissue. After minutes of applause, Biden exclaimed, "That was my daughter!"

"God love you," he added. "You're incredible."

Ashley previously spoke on her father's behalf at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

NPR News
C Mandler
Elena Moore
Elena Moore is a production assistant for the NPR Politics Podcast. She also fills in as a reporter for the NewsDesk. Moore previously worked as a production assistant for Morning Edition. During the 2020 presidential campaign, she worked for the Washington Desk as an editorial assistant, doing both research and reporting. Before coming to NPR, Moore worked at NBC News. She is a graduate of The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and is originally and proudly from Brooklyn, N.Y.
