Reproductive health is a major topic at the DNC. Here's the current state of abortion laws

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

Reproductive health access is taking center stage at the convention so far.

Following the Dobbs decision in 2022, states have enacted various levels of abortion restrictions — confusing doctors and patients. A number of states have the abortion question on the ballot for November — including key battlegrounds like Arizona and Nevada.

At the DNC, multiple women have spoken about the personal impact of state-level abortion bans and the potential threats they believe they pose to women across the country.

Tonight, Nabela Noor, a social media influencer, spoke about her own journey to start a family. She started to pursue IVF, but noted that she believes the freedom to pursue IVF to start a family is at risk under a Trump administration.

State rules on abortion have sowed confusion among patients and doctors about whether IVF regulations are restricted as well. And each state has different rules on whether abortion is banned in cases of incest or rape.

Hadley Duvall, who spoke Monday night, shared that she became pregnant at 12 after being raped by her stepfather. She expressed fear for other young women who might be in her position and who are not able to access an abortion.

Duvall said she couldn't imagine not having a choice.

"But today, that’s the reality for many women and girls across the country because of Donald Trump’s abortion bans,” Duvall said. “He calls it a beautiful thing. What is so beautiful about a child having to carry her parent’s child?”

Take a look at the state of abortion laws across the country.

