Here's who's performed (so far) at the DNC tonight

With the schedule for the last night of the DNC now out, here's who has performed and who else is expected to perform.

The Chicks

The Chicks — formerly known as The Dixie Chicks — sang “The Star-Spangled Banner."

The Chicks were once one of the biggest names in country music, as the band’s breakthrough albums — 1998’s Wide Open Spaces and 1999’s Fly — each achieved the Recording Industry Association of America’s coveted diamond status, signifying sales of more than 10 million copies each.

Then, in 2003, during the run-up to the U.S. war with Iraq, singer Natalie Maines told a crowd in London that the band opposed both the war and then-President George W. Bush.

“We do not want this war, this violence,” Maines said at a Chicks concert, adding, “and we’re ashamed that the president of the United States is from Texas.”

The moment sparked backlash against The Chicks in the U.S., spearheaded by many of the country radio stations whose playlists the group had once dominated.

In 2020 they performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention. Four years later, The Chicks will again perform the National Anthem — this time before a packed crowd at Chicago’s United Center.

And, once again, their performance will carry significant cultural weight: In recent weeks, “Not Ready to Make Nice” has been co-opted by conservative TikTok influencers , who’ve used the song to signal their opposition to Kamala Harris’ candidacy.

The Pack Drumline

Chicago's The Pack Drumline performed, with a drummed even playing upside down.

P!nk

SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images US singer Pink (C) and her daughter Willow (2nd L) do a sound check on the fourth and last day of the Democratic National Convention.

