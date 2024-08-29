9 people have died in connection to the listeria outbreak among Boar's Head products

Nine people have now died in connection to the listeria outbreak among Boar’s Head deli meat products, the CDC has said.

There have been 57 cases total, and all of those infected have been hospitalized. Infections have happened across 18 states, including Arizona, New Mexico, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts.

“Recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak,” the CDC said. “The true number of sick people in this outbreak is also likely higher than the number reported.”

The Boar's head recall was first issued in July and linked to a ready-to-eat liverwurst product. The recall has since expanded to includes dozens of products, such as sliced ham varieties, sausages and loaves, all of which were manufactured at the same Virginia plant as the liverwurst. Sliced Boar's Head turkey and chicken products, cheeses, charcuterie products, dips, pickles and condiments are not included. The full list of products can be found here.

Those who have purchased the brand’s items should throw them out or inquire about a return at the store where it was bought. Additionally, clean any surfaces that came into contact with the meat, such as refrigerators and containers.

Some symptoms of listeria contamination may include fever, muscle aches, a stiff neck, convulsions and confusion, and could be more severe in people who are pregnant, over the age of 65 or have weakened immune systems. Symptoms may take one to four weeks to show up, or as many as 70 days. If you start showing symptoms, call a health care provider.

