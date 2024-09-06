© 2024 KPCW

Climate Solutions Week: The future of food

Published September 6, 2024 at 10:48 AM MDT
Jackie Lay
/
NPR

Climate experts say when it comes to global warming, pay attention to what we eat. Food and agriculture make up more than 25% of the pollution that heats our planet. What's driving all that climate pollution in food? Food waste, deforestation, and a huge global demand for beef, to name a few.

When it comes to climate change, food matters. So NPR is dedicating a week to stories and conversations about the search for solutions. We'll explore how we grow food, what we're shopping for in the grocery store and cooking, what we're eating, and what we end up throwing away.

For more climate solutions, check out our stories from 2023.

