Watch: Harris to speak at Howard University

By Rachel Treisman
Published November 6, 2024 at 10:06 AM MST
Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waits to speak at a campaign rally on August 8, 2024 in Wayne, Michigan.
Andrew Harnik
/
Getty Images
Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waits to speak at a campaign rally on August 8, 2024 in Wayne, Michigan.

Updated November 06, 2024 at 16:09 PM ET

Vice President Harris called President-elect Donald Trump to congratulate him on winning the presidential election, a senior Harris aide told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

The aide said Harris talked about the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans.

The Trump campaign confirmed the call in a statement.

"President Trump acknowledged Vice President Harris on her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign, and both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country," Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said afterward in a statement.

The call came hours before Harris is scheduled to address the American people.

The White House says she will deliver remarks at 4 p.m. ET at Howard University in Washington, D.C. — her alma mater and the site of what supporters had hoped would be her victory party on Tuesday night.

The Associated Press called the race for Trump in the early morning hours, after he won the key swing states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. By midday Wednesday, he had earned 292 electoral votes — well over the 270 needed for the presidency — compared to Harris' 224.

Word of Harris' call to Trump came shortly after the AP called Michigan for Trump.

The White House said President Biden also spoke with Trump by phone on Wednesday, affirming his commitment to a smooth transition and inviting Trump to meet with him at the White House in the near future.

Biden plans to discuss the election results and transition in a remarks to the nation on Thursday, the White House said.

Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR News
Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
