© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A human bird flu case is thought to be found in Canada for the first time

By Ayana Archie
Published November 11, 2024 at 1:18 AM MST
A 2005 electron microscope image shows an avian influenza A H5N1 virion. A pig at an Oregon farm was found to have bird flu, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday.
Cynthia Goldsmith, Jackie Katz
/
CDC/AP
A 2005 electron microscope image shows an avian influenza A H5N1 virion. A pig at an Oregon farm was found to have bird flu, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday.

A case of H5 bird flu is believed to be detected in a human in Canada for the first time, health officials said Saturday.

A teenager from the province of British Columbia tested positive for the virus and has been hospitalized, according to health officials from the province. The test is being sent to another lab to be confirmed.

Officials are investigating how the teen became exposed to the flu and who he has recently came in contact with to determine the need for additional testing them and assessments for symptoms.

Almost 50 cases of bird flu have been detected in the U.S., mostly in California and Colorado, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last month, U.S. officials said a pig at an Oregon farm was found to have bird flu, the first time the virus had been detected in U.S. swine. U.S. agriculture officials said there was no concern over the nation's pork supply.

Copyright 2024 NPR

NPR News
Ayana Archie
[Copyright 2024 NPR]