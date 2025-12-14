Gunman remains at large two days after deadly shooting at Brown University

Updated December 15, 2025 at 5:26 AM MST

A gunman remains at large, two days after opening fire inside a Brown University academic building, killing two students and injuring nine others.

Officials in Providence, R.I., said Sunday evening that police are releasing a man in his 20s who was briefly held as a person of interest. His release leaves authorities without any known suspect.

"We have a murderer out there," Attorney General Peter Neronha said at a news conference late Sunday.

The outbreak of violence at the Ivy League school shocked the community, just days before students and faculty were preparing to leave for winter break.

Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley said that the latest setback in the case is "likely to cause fresh anxiety for our community."

Earlier on Sunday, authorities arrested a 24-year-old man from Wisconsin who was staying at a hotel in Coventry, R.I., about 20 miles from Providence.

Neronha said there was "some degree of evidence that pointed to the individual taken into custody," but that new evidence had moved the case "in a different direction."

"I've been around long enough to know that sometimes you head in one direction and then you have to regroup and go in another and that's exactly what has happened over the last 24 hours or so," Neronha said.

Saturday's attack drew messages of sympathy and well-wishes from across the state and beyond, including from President Trump, who offered his condolences to the victims and their families.

"Brown University, [is a] great school," Trump said Sunday from the White House. "To the nine injured, get well fast, and to the families of those two that are no longer with us, I pay my deepest regards and respects."

Seven of the victims were in "critical but stable" condition on Sunday, while one victim was in critical condition, according to Brown University President Christina Paxson. A ninth victim was treated at the hospital and discharged.

The shooting occurred at around 4 p.m. ET at the Barus & Holley engineering and physics building in an economics class, Paxson said, as students were taking their final exams.

"Our community is strong, and we'll get through it," she said in a press briefing Sunday. "But it's devastating."

Investigators had previously said they were searching for a suspect described as "a male dressed in black." The suspect fled the scene on foot, but it was unclear how he entered the building, police added. Brown University Provost Francis Doyle said cards are swiped to access the building but that there was "probably a lot of traffic" during exams.

Officials had also released a short video of a person of interest walking away from the scene of the shooting along a sidewalk, but the video did not show the person's face.

On Sunday, Doyle said Brown would cancel almost all remaining in-person exams for the fall semester so that the university could "focus our efforts on providing care and support to the members of our community as we grapple with the sorrow, fear and anxiety that is impacting all of us right now."

Authorities lifted a shelter-in-place order for the Brown campus and surrounding areas Sunday morning.

Copyright 2025 NPR