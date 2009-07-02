© 2022 KPCW

Reading Of The Declaration Of Independence

Published July 2, 2009 at 10:42 PM MDT

Editor's note on July 8, 2022: This story quotes the U.S. Declaration of Independence — a document that contains offensive language about Native Americans, including a racial slur.

Twenty-one years ago, Morning Edition launched what has become an Independence Day tradition: hosts, reporters, newscasters and commentators reading the Declaration of Independence.

Below is the original text of the Declaration, alongside photos of the NPR staff members and contributors who performed the reading.

The music for this year's reading is "Dawn at Yorktown" by Eric Weinberg.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

