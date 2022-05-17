© 2022 KPCW

Here are the key primary election results from Pennsylvania

Published May 17, 2022 at 3:00 AM MDT

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Idaho, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race could determine control of the chamber in November, and the primaries on both sides have seen unexpected twists in the final days. There are also a number of House contests being set that could decide control of that chamber, plus a high-stakes race for governor.

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET

