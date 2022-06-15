© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID-19, but is experiencing mild symptoms

By Jaclyn Diaz
Published June 15, 2022 at 1:23 PM MDT
Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies before a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Jan. 11, 2022 on Capitol Hill.
Greg Nash
/
AP
Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies before a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Jan. 11, 2022 on Capitol Hill.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tested positive for COVID-19.

He is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and has been boosted twice, according to the National Institutes of Health. He is experiencing mild symptoms and will continue to isolate and work from home.

Fauci has helped lead the U.S. government's response to the coronavirus pandemic since the initial outbreak.

The agency reassured the public that Fauci had not recently been in contact with Biden or other senior government officials.

The agency said: "Dr. Fauci will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to the NIH when he tests negative."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Jaclyn Diaz
See stories by Jaclyn Diaz