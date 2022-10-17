Flooding in Nigeria has killed more than 600 people, the government says

More than 600 people have died in the worst floods Nigeria has seen in more than a decade, according to the nation's humanitarian affairs department.

The Nigerian Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Sadiya Umar Farouq said that as of Sunday 603 people died, 2,407 people have been injured and 1.3 million people have been displaced.

Additionally, about 82,000 homes have been completely destroyed, 108,000 hectares of farmland have been damaged (raising concerns about Nigeria's food supply) along with 332,000 hectares of roads and infrastructure, Farouq said.

"I sympathize and condole the State Govts and people affected by the unprecedented flooding in our dear country. At times like this, we rally around to support one another," Farouq tweeted. "I must commend local Communities; who usually act as first responders for providing support to relatives, neighbors, and friends."

Farouq urged leaders in southern states lining the coast to evacuate people living along water channels and other areas that may block water flow.

She said several states did not adequately prepare for the floods, despite being forecasted.

"While we shall not apportion blames, we need to acknowledge the fact that we all had enough warnings and our advocacy was timely," she said.

Farouq added that local communities must take climate predictions seriously.

The country has implemented a national response plan for all state and local governments and given out food and supplies to states.

