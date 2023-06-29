© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Read the Supreme Court decision reversing decades of precedent on affirmative action

By Washington desk
Published June 29, 2023 at 10:38 AM MDT

The Supreme Court ruled in a 237-page opinion that race-conscious admissions are unconstitutional in cases involving Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The ruling in the UNC case was 6-3 along ideological lines; in the Harvard case, it was 6-2, with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson recusing herself.

Read the full opinion:

Follow NPR's live coverage for the latest updates and reaction to this ruling.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Washington desk