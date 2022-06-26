Around the nation, demonstrators show support for abortion rights

Updated June 26, 2022 at 6:20 PM ET

As nearly two dozen states move to ban or restrict access to abortion following Friday's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, reproductive rights protests continued across the country.

In Alabama, hundreds gathered on Saturday in Birmingham, reciting poems, dancing and spreading hugs, all in support of reproductive rights, according to WBHM's Miranda Fulmore.

Hundreds of people are pouring into Linn Park in downtown Birmingham to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. More from this and other reactions this weekend by ⁦@mirandafulmore1⁩ at ⁦@WBHM⁩. pic.twitter.com/7TQLt5pizP — Rashah McChesney (@RashahMcChesney) June 25, 2022

Fulmore reported that the Birmingham crowd, one of at least five rallies in Alabama over the weekend, chanted in unison Saturday: "We must love each other and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains."

Marchers streamed through downtown Boston as well on Saturday, with changes of "What do we want? Abortion rights," according to GBH's Jeremy Siegel.

In Philadelphia, Democratic attorney general and candidate for governor Josh Shapiro held a rally near the Liberty Bell, putting November's election in focus. With a GOP majority in both chambers, the Keystone State could restrict abortion if a Republican wins the gubernatorial race.

Shapiro told the crowd of more than a thousand, "The reason why I'm hopeful today is because you're here," reported WHYY's Emily Rizzo.

I’m at the National Constitution Center in Philly, where Josh Shapiro and other local officials are rallying in support of abortion rights. After speaking to just a few people, there’s lots of anger and concern that so much hinges on this race for governor. pic.twitter.com/gQ1iZbxX4O — Emily Rizzo (@_emilyrizzo_) June 25, 2022

In a statement, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, the GOP candidate, said, "Roe v. Wade is rightly relegated to the ash heap of history."

He is the prime sponsor of a bill to restrict abortion in Pennsylvania.

In Washington, D.C., protesters in favor of abortion rights continued gathering in front of the Supreme Court building, NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben reports.

Anyway here are some photos of people out protesting. pic.twitter.com/OAVFFhseFs — Danielle Kurtzleben (@titonka) June 25, 2022

One man even slept on top of D.C.'s Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge as a form of protest, Business Insider reports.

Hundreds took to the streets in the sweltering heat of New Orleans, La., on Friday and called on city officials to make New Orleans a sanctuary city for abortions, according to WWNO's Carly Berlin.

Abortion rights rally starting up in New Orleans. Moving from Lafayette square across the street to the court of appeals. Virtually all abortions in LA are illegal as of this morning. @WWNO pic.twitter.com/XexES3QyeJ — Carly Berlin (@carly_berlin) June 24, 2022

While most rallies were entirely peaceful, deputies with the Arizona Department of Public Safety fired tear gas at demonstrators outside of the capitol building in Phoenix on Friday. It briefly disrupted the legislative session, according to KJZZ's Ben Giles.

"Republican state Sen. T.J. Shope said senators briefly evacuated the chamber and sheltered in an underground tunnel connecting the House and Senate before returning to work," he reported on Saturday.

Arizona Department of Public Safety deputies fired tear gas on protesters gathered at the state Capitol on Friday night. @ben_giles reports.https://t.co/fFJy1ZyAUH — KJZZ Phoenix (@kjzzphoenix) June 25, 2022

And in Seattle on Friday night, KNKX's Bellamy Pailthorp reports protesters risked an arrest to stage a sit-in on Second Avenue near the Jackson Federal Building, with another sit-in taking place at Pike Place Market, a popular tourist destination.

