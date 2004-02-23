Bush Backs Amendment Banning Gay Marriage

President Bush calls for a constitutional amendment defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman, saying he wants to stop activist judges from changing the definition of the institution. His remarks come as court decisions in Massachusetts and city officials in San Francisco have opened the door to gay marriages.

Such an amendment would require the approval of two-thirds of Congress and ratification by three-fourths of the states.

