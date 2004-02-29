© 2022 KPCW

NPR Top Stories

Aristide Faithful See Manipulation in New Era

By Martin Kaste,
Michele Kelemen
Published February 29, 2004 at 10:00 PM MST

Ousted Haitian leader Jean-Bertrand Aristide's supporters accuse the United States of engineering the president's exit from office. Bush administration officials insist Aristide is a failed leader who resigned in the face of an armed rebellion.

Rebels arriving in Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital, met with cheering crowds as elsewhere, police and U.S. Marines patrolled.

A U.N. peacekeeping force with troops from European and other nations is also headed for the troubled nation.

Hear NPR's Michele Kelemen and NPR's Martin Kaste.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

