Iraqi Shiite leaders call for calm following coordinated suicide bombings at two Shiite shrines in Baghdad and Karbala Tuesday that killed at least 185 people. U.S. officials believe a Jordanian militant linked to al Qaeda is behind the attacks. But many Iraqis and Shiite leaders fault U.S. occupation forces for failing to provide adequate security. Hear NPR's Steve Inskeep.

