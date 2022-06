Gangs loyal to Jean-Bertrand Aristide opened fire on a crowd of Haitians celebrating the former president's departure Sunday. At least five people are reported dead, with moe than 20 wounded. Among the casualties were two journalists. The celebrations, coming a week after Aristide's ouster, brought thousands of Haitians into the streets of Port-au-Prince. Hear NPR's John Ydstie and NPR's Gerry Hadden.

Copyright 2004 NPR