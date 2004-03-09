© 2022 KPCW

NPR Top Stories

Senate Hearings Target Soft-Money Ads

By Peter Overby
Published March 9, 2004 at 10:00 PM MST

The Senate Rules Committee holds hearings on independent groups that run hard-hitting political ads in hopes of influencing voter sentiment in so-called "battleground" states this election season.

Lawmakers from both parties are seeking to outlaw the groups, which are unfettered by restrictions placed on candidates and political parties. The debate comes as a liberal group called the Media Fund launches attack ads against President Bush in 17 states. NPR's Peter Overby reports.

NPR Top Stories
Peter Overby
