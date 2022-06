Spain mourns the victims of Thursday's bombings on commuter trains in Madrid that killed nearly 200 people and wounded more than 1,400 others. Spanish officials still suspect the Basque separatist group ETA is to blame. But they are also investigating several clues that suggest al Qaeda may have been involved. Hear NPR's Bob Edwards, reporter Jerome Socolovsky and terrorism analyst Charles Shoebridge.

