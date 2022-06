The U.S. military says a suicide car bombing caused the massive explosion that destroyed the Mount Lebanon Hotel in downtown Baghdad Wednesday, killing and wounding dozens of people. But on the streets, angry Iraqis blame U.S. missiles for the blast. Meanwhile in Baquba, at least six people are killed in two separate attacks on Iraqi journalists and a U.S.-funded TV station. Hear NPR's Steve Inskeep.

