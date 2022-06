Spanish police arrest five more people in connection with the March 11 terrorist attack on the Madrid train system. Investigators believe some of the suspects are linked to suicide bombings in Casablanca last May. The Madrid attack's death toll rose to 202 when a 22-year-old Peruvian woman died of wounds suffered in the blast. Hear NPR's Michele Norris and NPR's Sylvia Poggioli.

