An Israeli air strike kills the spiritual leader of Hamas, Sheik Ahmed Yassin, a quadriplegic, as he exited a mosque in Gaza City. Seven other people die in the attack, including bodyguards. Thousands of Palestinians take to the streets in protest. Militant Palestinian groups have vowed revenge. Hear NPR's Peter Kenyon.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.